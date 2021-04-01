DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

