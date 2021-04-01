DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

