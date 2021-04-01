DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.