DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

