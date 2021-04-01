DA Davidson Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07.

MSBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

