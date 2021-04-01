DA Davidson Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

