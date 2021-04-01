DA Davidson Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

USB stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

