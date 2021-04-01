DAEX Price Hits $0.0118 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $94,778.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

