Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $349.47 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $349.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,069,364,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,069,364,915 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

