Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

DCNSF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.