Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,656.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DAIUF stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

