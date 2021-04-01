Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Daktronics worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 74,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 314,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

