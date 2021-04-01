DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $28.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,804.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.61 or 0.00924442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00372200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

