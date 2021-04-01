DAOstack Trading Up 59.3% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. DAOstack has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $164,459.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,810.90 or 0.99911867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00109169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

