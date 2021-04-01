Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.66

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSKE. Cowen cut their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daseke by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daseke by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

