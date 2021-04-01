DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.57 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $2.57 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

