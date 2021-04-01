Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy”

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

DDOG stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. Datadog has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,777.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,040,051,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

