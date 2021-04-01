Datamine Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,285.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Datamine has a total market cap of $594,458.32 and $21,285.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,198,895 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

