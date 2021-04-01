Datawallet Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $595,004.21 and approximately $34,548.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

