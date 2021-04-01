Datum (DAT) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $167,871.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

