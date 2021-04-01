DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $282,943.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00344169 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,342.13 or 1.00123939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00107175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

