Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 147,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

