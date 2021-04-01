Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.