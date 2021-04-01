Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

