Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 9,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.