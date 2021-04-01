DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after buying an additional 670,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

