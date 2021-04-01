DDKoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,831.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $13,831.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010149 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

