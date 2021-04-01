DecentBet (DBET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,327.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 45.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 72.8% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $424,933.52 and approximately $1,327.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00642284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

