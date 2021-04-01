Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $340.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,507,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,136,913 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

