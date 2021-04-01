Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $397,668.97 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 82.4% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $397,668.97 and approximately $2,684.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.