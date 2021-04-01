DECOIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,211.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $357,211.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.22 or 0.00999799 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00023653 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,281,040 coins and its circulating supply is 54,543,543 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

