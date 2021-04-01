DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0133

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00645501 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

