Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 947,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,677,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

