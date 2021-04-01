DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $3,667.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,452,244 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

