Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $104,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average of $280.42. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

