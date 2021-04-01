DeFinition Price Reaches $1.46 on Major Exchanges (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $158.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

