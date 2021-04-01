Degenerator Market Cap Tops $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00397982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.40 or 0.05162624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.