Delphy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,562.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $968,469.73 and $75,562.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

