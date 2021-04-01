Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 899,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 751,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 1,568,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,001. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.