Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.42

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 3696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.