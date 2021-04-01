Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $203.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,201,901,324 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

