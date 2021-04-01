DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Cap of $184.50 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $184.50 million and approximately $300,522.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00011943 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00326066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.00780637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029069 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

