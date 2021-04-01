DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $50.79

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $53.96. DermTech shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 1,795 shares trading hands.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

