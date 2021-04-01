Dero (DERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.60 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $39.60 million and $826,593.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00006434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.31 or 0.03331245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00344524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.00943996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00427346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00387400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00281171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

