Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Financial Review

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.68 $274.00 million $3.80 9.15 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. The Xome segment offers a range of real estate services, such as title, valuation, and field services to mortgage originators, mortgage and real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. This segment also operates an exchange that facilitates the management and selling of residential properties through its website, Xome.com. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

