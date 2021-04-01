Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,691,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

