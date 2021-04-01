Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

