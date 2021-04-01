Dev Protocol Trading 53.6% Higher This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $822,423.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $18.19 or 0.00030703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,792,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,109,860 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

