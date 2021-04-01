Devery (EVE) One Day Volume Tops $5,448.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Devery has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $585,934.75 and $5,448.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Devery is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

