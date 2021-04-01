Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $27.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.